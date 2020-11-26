London to be placed in second highest COVID risk category - official website

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - London will be placed into the second highest risk category when a national lockdown ends on Dec. 2, according to a government website which allows residents to check the rules which will apply to them.

The postcode checker website was briefly available on Thursday on a government website before the official announcement due to be made by health minister Matt Hancock in parliament. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)