New COVID rules in England expected to last more than 2 or 3 weeks

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - New restrictions on social gatherings in England are unlikely to be over in just two or three weeks, the country’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a news conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced a new “rule of six” limiting the number of people from separate households who can meet to six.

“That may not last for many months, but it’s very unlikely to be just over two or three weeks,” Whitty said.

“The period between now and Spring is going to be difficult because this is a respiratory virus,” he added.

Johnson said he remained hopeful that certain aspects of life could be back to normal by Christmas. (Reporting by William James and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)