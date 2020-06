LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 233 to 41,969 as of 1600 GMT on June 15, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Earlier, a Reuters tally of official sources showed a toll of 53,077, taking into account cases where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 5, and up to June 7 in Scotland. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)