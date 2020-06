LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 55 to 40,597 as of 1600 GMT on June 7, according to government data published on Monday.

Including suspected cases, the United Kingdom’s death toll last week rose above 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)