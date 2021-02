FILE PHOTO: A person walks past the entrance to a testing site, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 258 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 10,972 new infections, official data showed on Sunday.

The data also showed 15,062,189 people had received their first vaccine dose, confirming an earlier announcement.