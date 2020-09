LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain reported the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths since July 14, government statistics showed, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson toughened restrictions in a bid to contain a second wave of infections.

There were 37 people who died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, up from 11 reported on Monday. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)