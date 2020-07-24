Market News
July 24, 2020 / 8:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Overseas visits to UK halved in March as COVID-19 struck

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The number of overseas visitors to Britain halved in March, the first month in which COVID-19 seriously affected travel, and there was a similar fall in British people going abroad, official figures showed on Friday.

The number of visits to Britain dropped to 1.4 million, 54% fewer than in March 2019, while the number of Britons travelling overseas fell by 50% to 3.2 million, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said. (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by David Milliken)

