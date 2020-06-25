England COVID-19 test and trace system fails to reach a quarter of positive cases

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - England’s COVID-19 test and trace system could not reach a quarter of people who had their cases transferred to the system after a positive test for the new coronavirus, UK’s Department of Health said on Thursday.

Of 6,923 people who had their case transferred to the contact tracing system in its third week of operation, 1,791, or 25.9%, could not be reached.

The department said 30,286 people were identified as close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases, and of these 24,734 people, or 81.7%, were reached and asked to self-isolate. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)