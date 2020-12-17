England test and trace says now reaching over 92% of contacts

FILE PHOTO: An NHS test and trace worker collects a completed test from a driver at a drive-through testing centre following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolton, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s COVID-19 test and trace system reached a record 92.7% of contacts of positive cases, the latest weekly statistics showed, helped by increases in the numbers of calls and callers as well as a recent change in how children are traced.

The proportion of contacts reached was up from 85.9% the previous week. Figures have been well up from record lows around 60% since the system stopped contacting under-18s separately to their parents to ask them to self-isolate at the start of December.