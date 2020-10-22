Under 60% of English COVID contacts reached in new record low - trace scheme

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A record low 59.6% of contacts of positive COVID cases were reached in the latest week, statistics for England’s Test and Trace scheme showed on Thursday, with turnaround times for people receiving their results also getting slower.

Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, 33.4% of in-person test results were received the day after the test was taken, compared with 67.9% the week before. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper)