LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday the government would bring in large-scale contact-tracing once the number of new cases of the coronavirus falls.

“As we have reached the peak, as we bring the number of new cases down, so we will introduce contact tracing at large scale,” Hancock told parliament. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)