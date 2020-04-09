Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 9, 2020 / 6:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trainline cuts cost to weather coronavirus downturn

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Rail and coach ticketing company Trainline said on Thursday it would cut its monthly operating costs and capital expenditure to 8-9 million pounds to help weather an extended downturn caused by the coronavirus, which has seen government advise against non-essential travel.

The British company said it was taking a range of mitigating actions, including furloughing some teams under the UK government’s coronavirus job retention scheme and cutting executive pay, including a 50% salary reduction for chief executive Clare Gilmartin for the foreseeable future.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below