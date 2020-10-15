Government offers Transport for London further £1bn bailout - Sky News

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The British government is offering the Transport for London (TfL) a further 1 billion pounds bailout, Sky News reported on Thursday.
The government is demanding the extension of London's congestion charge zone and further fare hikes as part of the bailout proposal, the report bit.ly/2H1T8Sl added.
TfL did not immediately respond when Reuters contacted on Thursday.
Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul
