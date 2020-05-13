I do not want crowding on public transport - UK PM Johnson

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to see crowding on public transport after images of crowded buses in London were published on the first day of a gradual easing of the lockdown against the coronavirus.

"I don't want to see crowding on mass transit or public transport in our capital or anywhere else," he told parliament, adding that officials were urging people not to travel at peak times and for more trains to run on the London tube system.