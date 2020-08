LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps on Friday rejected the idea that travellers should receive compensation for having to quarantine on their return, even if it affected their ability to work, saying people knew the risks of travel.

“People this year will have gone away knowing that there was a significant risk, and because of that people will have gone with their eyes open,” Shapps told BBC Radio. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken)