As UK travel reopens expect longer delays at airports -transport minister

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Travellers should expect longer delays at British airports when overseas travel starts to open up from May 17, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

“I’m afraid we do expect longer delays at airports,” he told a news conference.

Airports, including Britain’s biggest Heathrow, have expressed concerns about the UK Border Force’s ability to prevent long waits for arriving passengers at passport checks. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by James Davey, editing by Elizabeth Piper)