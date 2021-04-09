Jet2 cancels holidays until late June, blames UK uncertainty

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - British travel company Jet2 said it was suspending flights and holidays until June 23 given the ongoing uncertainty around travel from the United Kingdom.

Britain has said it will provide more information in early May about whether holidays can restart from mid-May, but Jet2 said it was suspending travel until late June because of the lack of clarity from the government.

“We are trying to run a business so that we can take customers away, but we need the Government to provide us with clarity to achieve this,” Jet2 Chief Executive Steve Heapy said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)