UK adds seven countries to travel "red list", including Egypt, Sri Lanka

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Britain added seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, to its “red list” of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England on Thursday, in a review that also saw Portugal move from “green” to “amber”.

No countries were added to the quarantine-free green list.

All changes to the lists will come into effect at 0400 (0300 GMT) on June 8, the government said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by William James)