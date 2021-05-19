UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will work with the EU on reopening travel but a cautious approach is needed, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, after the bloc agreed to ease COVID-19 rules on non-EU visitors in a move that could open the door to Britons.

“We will work with them,” Hancock said at a news conference.

“We are, I think, wise to take a cautious approach to international travel.”