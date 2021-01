FILE PHOTO: A public health campaign message is displayed on an arrivals information board at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is considering options to restrict international travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

“We are looking at further options to restrict international travel,” Gove told BBC TV.