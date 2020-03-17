Company News
March 17, 2020 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britons should stop all non-essential travel globally - foreign minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab advised British nationals on Tuesday to stop all non-essential travel globally for the next 30 days, the latest stringent measure taken by the government to try to stem a growing coronavirus outbreak.

“With immediate effect, I have taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally, for an initial period of 30 days and of course subject to ongoing review,” Raab told parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
