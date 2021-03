FILE PHOTO: An aircraft takes off at Heathrow Airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons should wait before booking summer holidays abroad, social care minister Helen Whately warned on Monday, pointing out that there were rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.

“My advice would be to anybody right now is just to hold off on booking international travel,” she told the BBC.

“It just feels pre-mature to be booking international holidays at the moment.”