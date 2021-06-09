CORRECTED-U.S., UK mull restart of air travel between their countries -The Telegraph

(Corrects headline to clarify attribution to The Telegraph)

June 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden will pledge on Thursday to restart air travel between their countries as soon as possible, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

In their first face-to-face meeting, the UK and U.S. leaders will announce a new joint travel task force in a concerted effort to see the return of transatlantic tourism, the report said. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)