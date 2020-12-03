England announces new quarantine exemptions for "high-value" business travellers

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - England announced new quarantine exemptions for “high-value” business travellers, performing arts professionals, journalists and certain others, meaning they do not have to self-isolate on arrival in the country.

“From 4am on Sat 5th Dec high-value business travellers will no longer need to self-isolate when returning to ENGLAND from a country NOT in a travel corridor, allowing more travel to support the economy and jobs. Conditions apply,” transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

“Certain performing arts professionals, TV production staff, journalists, and recently signed elite sportspersons will also be exempt, subject to specific criteria being met.” (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)