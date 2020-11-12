England removes mainland Greece from safe travel list

FILE PHOTO: Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - England removed mainland Greece from its safe travel list on Thursday, meaning that anyone arriving from there will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said Bahrain, Chile, Iceland, Cambodia, Laos, UAE, Qatar and Turks & Caicos Islands have been added to the safe travel list for England.

Shapps said five Greek islands: Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos will remain on the safe travel list.