England to welcome double-vaccinated U.S. and EU tourists -FT

July 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on Wednesday expected to approve the reopening of England’s doors to double-vaccinated tourists from the EU and the U.S., Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

UK ministers pushed the prime minister to act, arguing that it was safe to start re-admitting foreign tourists without the need for quarantine if they had received two vaccine doses, the newspaper said on.ft.com/3zILzFI, citing sources.