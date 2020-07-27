Germany and France next for a UK quarantine? It's under review, junior minister says

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - The British government is watching the situation in Germany and France closely and continuously reviewing the situation in popular holiday destinations, a junior health minister said on Monday when asked about widening a quarantine for Spain.

“We have to keep the situation under review and I think that is what the public would expect us to do,” junior health minister Helen Whately told Sky when asked about Germany and France possibly being next to face a quarantine.

“If we see rates going up in a country where at the moment there is no need to quarantine, if we see the rates going up, we would have to take action because we cannot take the risk of coronavirus being spread again across the UK,” she said.

Britain abruptly imposed a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, a decision that filled holidaymakers with dismay. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)