Passengers banned from boarding flights to UK without negative COVID-19 test - The Telegraph

A public health campaign advert is seen as passengers arrive from international flights at Heathrow Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Airlines flying into the UK will be required to bar passengers from boarding if they do not have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, the Telegraph reported bit.ly/3b6vVLs late on Tuesday.

Every traveller coming into any UK port or airport will be expected to have a negative PCR test to enter the UK as part of a significant toughening of border controls, the report added.