Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

Passengers banned from boarding flights to UK without negative COVID-19 test - The Telegraph

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A public health campaign advert is seen as passengers arrive from international flights at Heathrow Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Airlines flying into the UK will be required to bar passengers from boarding if they do not have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, the Telegraph reported bit.ly/3b6vVLs late on Tuesday.

Every traveller coming into any UK port or airport will be expected to have a negative PCR test to enter the UK as part of a significant toughening of border controls, the report added.

Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up