UK bans passengers from Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo to control spread of COVID variant

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps speaks during a virtual news conference, after a COBRA meeting that was called in response to increased travel restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain is banning all arrivals from Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo from Friday to stop the spread of the South Africa COVID-19 variant, transport secretary Grant Shapps said in a tweet on Thursday.

“All passengers from these countries except British & Irish Nationals and third country nationals with residents rights will be denied entry,” Shapps wrote in his tweet.