August 14, 2020 / 6:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK says it has no choice over quarantine for French arrivals

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain had no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France from Saturday in order to protect public health domestically, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

“It’s a dynamic situation, and I don’t think that anybody... would want us to do anything other than protect public health and public safety,” Shapps told Sky News.

“That does mean where we see countries breach a certain level of cases ... then we have no real choice but to act,” he added. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken)

