UK working with airports on testing to shorten quarantine -minister

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain is working with London’s Heathrow Airport on a plan to use COVID-19 testing to help shorten the number of days that travellers have to spend in quarantine when they arrive from certain countries, health minister Matt Hancock said.

“We’re working with Heathrow and other airports on this project,” Hancock told Sky News on Wednesday, although he added that the plan had difficulties given the virus’s incubation period.

“The challenge is how to do that testing in a way that we can have confidence enough in to release the quarantine,” he said.