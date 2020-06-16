UK's Johnson wants unrestricted travel to France, Spain as soon as possible

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he wanted to see unrestricted travel to Spain and France “as soon as we can”, but defended his government’s quarantine policy on arriving visitors.

“We don’t want to re-import the disease just at the moment when we’ve really got it under control in this country,” Johnson said. “But we’re certainly looking at air bridges and ways to ensure that people can safely go on holiday, eventually.”

Earlier, Spain said it was considering imposing its own quarantine on UK travellers when it reopens its borders next week, in response to Britain’s move. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Estelle Shirbon, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)