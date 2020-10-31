Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK extends mortgage, business support as England goes into lockdown

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said a mortgage payment holiday scheme would be extended for households and business premises would get grants of up to 3,000 pounds ($3,881) a month as the government announced a month-long coronavirus lockdown in England.

The ministry also said businesses would have to contribute only 5% of the employment costs for workers covered by an extension of the government’s emergency coronavirus job subsidy scheme.

$1 = 0.7729 pounds Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

