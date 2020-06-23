Bonds News
June 23, 2020 / 8:52 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

UK furlough scheme spending nears 23 billion pounds

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Tuesday it had spent almost 23 billion pounds ($28.7 billion) on a furlough programme that is supporting 9.2 million jobs.

In a weekly update, the Treasury said claims under its Job Retention Scheme - which pays 80% of salary costs for furloughed staff - had risen to 22.9 billion pounds from 20.8 billion pounds the week before.

Banks had lent small businesses 28.09 billion pounds of 100% state-backed loans, while larger firms had received 10.53 billion pounds from the government’s main lending scheme, with the biggest companies getting an extra 2.10 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.8007 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below