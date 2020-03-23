Jury trials suspended in England over coronavirus

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The head of the judiciary in England and Wales on Monday ordered all jury trials to be suspended to allow new systems to be brought in to cope with government instructions for Britons to avoid unnecessary contact to prevent spreading coronavirus.

“My unequivocal position is that no jury trials or other physical hearings can take place unless it is safe for them to do so,” said Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett in a statement.

“A particular concern is to ensure social distancing in court and in the court building.”