Results of UK clinical coronavirus trials "a few months away" -senior medic

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Results from clinical trials of possible drugs to treat the coronavirus are likely a few months away, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Friday.

Van-Tam said Britain wanted to move on to new medicines in the next round of clinical trials, including those that might be in development for other diseases but might “have a role to play”.

“I know that there’ll be a question about when are we going to get some results from these clinical trials, and my straight answer to you is: I don’t know. I think it’s going to be a few months,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, William James and Alistair Smout, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

