European Currency News
March 31, 2020 / 11:16 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

UK sets out advice on clinical trials due to coronavirus outbreak

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said those carrying out phase-1 clinical trials needed to have a risk assessment in place in response to the coronavirus outbreak or they could be halted, though the action does not affect COVID-19 trials.

“We have written to all Phase I accredited units conducting early phase clinical trials to seek confirmation that all trials have undergone a risk assessment in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19) and the current government advice,” the government said.

“It is important to stress that this action is not applicable to ongoing or proposed clinical trials related to COVID-19.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below