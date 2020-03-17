Healthcare
EXCLUSIVE-British truckers plead for bailout as coronavirus constricts trade

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s truckers have warned the government they will go bust and damage the supply of supermarkets and industry if they are not given financial support, as the spread of coronavirus constricts trade.

Britain’s Road Haulage Association told the government its businesses need immediate cash flow injections, deferment of taxes and environmental charges, and a holiday from the payments they owe truck leasing companies and banks to get through this period. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

