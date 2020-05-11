UK union leader says PM was confusing on lockdown unwind

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement on unwinding the coronavirus lockdown was confusing and he dumbfounded many people, leading trade union leader Len McCluskey said on Monday.

“The prime minister’s response last night was both confusing and almost disbelieving,” McCluskey, generate secretary of the Unite union, told BBC radio.

“Millions of people this morning will be completely dumbfounded,” McCluskey said. “More questions than answers.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)