Trump and Johnson agree on importance of coordinated response to coronavirus

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on the need for a coordinated international response to the coronavirus pandemic, including through the G7, Downing Street said in a statement on Tuesday.

The pair also discussed trade during a telephone conversation.

“The leaders committed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement as soon as possible,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Britain left the European Union earlier this year and a deal with the United States is a key priority for Johnson’s administration. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)

