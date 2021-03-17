Half of UK adults will have had a COVID-19 shot by end of week - minister

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - More than half of Britain’s adult population will have received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week as the inoculation programme continues at pace, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday

“I think by the end of the week 50% of the British adult population will have been vaccinated, and if people get the call I think they should take the jab,” he told BBC TV.