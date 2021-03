FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside a bus modified into a mobile vaccination centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Thamesmead, London, Britain, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A total of 20,478,619 Britons have been given the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to official data released on Tuesday which also showed a further 6,391 cases and 343 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.