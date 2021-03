General view from inside the crypt of Blackburn Cathedral, as ten further mass vaccination centres opened in England with more than a million over-80s invited to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, Blackburn, Britain January 18, 2021. Peter Byrne/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A total of 22,592,528 Britons have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to official data released on Tuesday which also showed a further 5,766 cases and 231 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.