UK has given COVID shots to 500,000, Johnson says

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares to give the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hyde, Britain, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that over half a million people had received the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

“Today I can announce that half a million people in the UK have now received their first dose,” Johnson told a news conference.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech.