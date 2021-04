A man receives an injection with a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Baitul Futuh Mosque, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Tuesday that 31.622 million people in the United Kingdom had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 31.582 million in the previous day’s data.

The figures also showed there were 20 additional deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, compared with 26 on Monday.