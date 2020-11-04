UK vaccine chief hopes for positive Oxford and Pfizer data in early December

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s vaccine chief said on Wednesday that she hoped to see positive interim COVID-19 vaccine data from both Oxford and Pfizer and BioNTech in early December allowing a roll out to start this year.

“If I put on my rose-tinted specs, I would hope that we will see positive interim data from both Oxford and from Pfizer/BioNTech in early December and if we get that then I think we have got the possibility of deploying by the year end,” Kate Bingham, the chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, told lawmakers.