British health secretary very proud of speed of vaccine approval

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was very proud that the United Kingdom had become the first place in the world to have a clinically authorised coronavirus vaccine, after its regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

“I’m obviously absolutely thrilled with the news. I’m very proud that the UK is the first place in the world to have a clinically authorised vaccine ready to go,” he told BBC TV. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Sarah Young Editing by William Schomberg)