FILE PHOTO: Kay Gallwey Chand, 84, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from a senior nurse Dilhani Somaweera, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, at the Royal Free Hospital, in London, Britain December 8, 2020. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people in Britain have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after a mass vaccination programme began earlier this week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

“As of today, we are vaccinating in 73 hospitals across the UK, tens of thousands of people have had the jab,” he said at a news conference.