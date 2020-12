LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The approval of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca on Wednesday was a “triumph for British science”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“It is truly fantastic news - and a triumph for British science - that the @UniofOxford/@AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use,” Johnson tweeted. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle, editing by David Milliken)