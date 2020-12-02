UK PM Johnson says COVID-19 vaccines should be voluntary

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that any COVID-19 vaccines should be voluntary and that they would not be made obligatory.

Asked if vaccines should be voluntary, Johnson said: “I strongly urge people to take up the vaccine but it is no part of our culture or our ambition in this country to make vaccines mandatory. That is not how we do things.”